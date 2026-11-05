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The best health and fitness Christmas gifts to buy – from workout kits to recovery treats and more
By Laura Forsyth - healthfitness expert,2 days ago
Trying to think of the perfect Christmas present for someone who prioritises their health and wellbeing? If the usual chocolate and alcohol aren’t at the top of your loved one’s list this year, we’ve rounded up gifts for every kind of healthy routine. Whether it's building a home gym, training for a marathon or trying to make more time for recovery, we have you covered.