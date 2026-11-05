undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
User since undefined NaN
Patriots vs. Packers preview: Players to watch, stats, more for Week 9
By Bernd Buchmasser,2 days ago
The Patriots will host the Packers on Sunday. After back-to-back road games, the New England Patriots will be back at Gillette Stadium this week to take on a Green Bay Packers team that has played some successful football so far this season. At 5-3, they are currently in the NFC playoff picture and have shown themselves capable of winning both at home and on the road.