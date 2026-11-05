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Peace River Flooding crests this evening with fantastic weather on the way!
By Weather Authority,3 days ago
We'll start with a reminder that the River Flood Warning in place for the Peace River in Arcadia at SR 70 remains in place until further notice. The river is projected to crest at 16.4 feet Thursday evening which is an inch above conditions as of late this afternoon. While the river is expected to remain in Major Flood Stage through early Saturday morning, the window of time the river remains in Major Flood Stage was shrunk.