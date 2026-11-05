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“He Never Made It Back”: New Bedford Ranger Missing 82 Years Finally Coming Home on the Anniversary of His Death
3 days ago
NEW BEDFORD — The remains of Pfc. William A. Gervais Jr., a 28-year-old New Bedford man missing since World War II, have been identified and will be buried Dec. 7 in Bourne. Gervais served with Company F, 2nd Ranger Battalion. On Dec. 7, 1944, his unit captured Hill 400 near Bergstein, Germany, in the Hürtgen Forest. During a German counterattack, he and another soldier were sent to contact another platoon but never arrived. He was listed as missing in action and later declared non-recoverable in 1951.
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