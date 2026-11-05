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Raphinha here to stay! Barcelona tie down brilliant Brazilian captain with massive new contract until 2030
By Donny Afroni,3 days ago
Barcelona have confirmed that Raphinha has reached an agreement to extend his stay at the club for the next several years. The new deal ensures the Brazilian international will remain at the Camp Nou until at least June 30, 2030. This renewal marks a significant statement of intent from the Blaugrana, rewarding a player who has evolved into a vital leader within the first-team squad.