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7 Surprising Ways to Use Freeze-Dried Dog Food
By Animal Wellness,3 days ago
Go beyond the bowl and discover 7 creative ways you can use freeze-dried dog food!. Freeze-dried dog food is amazing. But if it only shows up in your dog’s bowl at dinnertime, you’re both missing out! This lightweight, nutrient-dense food is one of the most versatile meals and snacks out there. In fact, clever dog parents have found all kinds of uses for it beyond the bowl. Whether you’re training a new puppy, traveling with your pup, or just looking for a healthier treat option, there are many ways to use freeze-dried food that you and your dog will love.