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Portugal before and with Cristiano Ronaldo: the story of an inspiration that changed the face of history
By Abobakr El Mokadem,3 days ago
Cristiano Ronaldo stunned football fans on Thursday by retiring from international football with Portugal, bringing the curtain down on a historic career with "the Navigators". His decision came weeks after a dispute with Portugal manager Jorge Jesus, a row that saw him leave the team's camp during the last international...