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The Island’s shared future is circling the drain at Five Corners
By The Martha's Vineyard Times,3 days ago
The persistent and perilous flooding at Five Corners in Vineyard Haven is no secret. Frustration for years around the lack of visible action is also well-known in the public sphere, especially as a crescendo of voices calling for action continues to increase. More rainfall, propagated by global temperature rises, and an overdeveloped Island with insufficient plans for runoff just mean the problem will continue to stare us all right in the face, as it has for decades.