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HALLOWEEN IN THE HIVE: Downtown Beeville fills streets with candy, costumes, community celebration
By Abby Tharp,3 days ago
BEEVILLE – Downtown streets filled with thousands of costumed residents, decorated vehicles and trick-or-treaters on Oct. 31 as the community gathered for the annual Halloween in the Hive celebration. The evening transformed the heart of the city into a lively festival packed with games, trunk-or-treat stops, food and family...
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