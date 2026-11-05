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A winning day for mah jong and our Island community
By The Martha's Vineyard Times,3 days ago
What a wonderful day of mah jong, friendship, and community spirit!. On Oct. 17, M.V. Center for Living hosted its first annual Mah Jong Tournament at the Grange Hall in West Tisbury. Sixty enthusiastic players came together for a sold-out day of friendly competition, laughter, and new connections. Thanks to the generosity of so many, we raised approximately $10,000 to support older adults living with dementia, and the families and caregivers who love them.