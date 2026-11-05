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Ella Stiller Isn’t Following Her Parents’ Footsteps
2 days ago
Ella Stiller may have a very recognizable last name, but she’s insistent on carving her own path in the entertainment industry. Her latest role, as the street-smart legal assistant Christy Palladino in CBS’ tech drama Cupertino, is proof of that. “It’s so separate from my parents. We’ve never had much crossover on work stuff,” says the 24-year-old daughter of Ben Stiller and Christine Taylor. “But they’re so thrilled for me and love the show.”