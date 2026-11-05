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The Latest: Trump Focuses on Beautifying Washington as Republicans Reckon With Midterm Losses
By Associated Press,2 days ago
President Donald Trump seems more concerned with his Washington beautification projects than his party’s midterm election wipeout. Trump signed a proclamation on Thursday that he said will prevent future changes to the Oval Office and Cabinet Room, both of which he redesigned. It’s the third day this week that the president has delivered remarks fixated on his construction pet projects, including a White House ballroom and the Lincoln Memorial Reflecting Pool.