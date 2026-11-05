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Editorial: Ithaca College’s proposed school merger must consider alumni
By The Ithacan,2 days ago
Editor’s Note: The opinions presented in this editorial do not necessarily reflect the views of every editorial board member. Ithaca College’s proposed school merger could affect more than current students, faculty and staff. The college should consider whether consolidating schools truly makes administrative sense, but should also consider how the proposal could affect the reputations and identities of its five schools, and therefore how it could impact its relationship with alumni.
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