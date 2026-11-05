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How To "Cover Crop” Your Garden With Leaves - Protect & Power Your Soil Over Winter!
2 days ago
If you didn’t get a cover crop planted this fall, there is still a simple way to protect and improve your garden before winter arrives – cover it with leaves!. Although leaves are not a true cover crop, they can provide several of the same benefits. They protect exposed soil, help reduce erosion, discourage weeds and add valuable organic matter as they break down. And when you already have leaves falling in your yard, that protection doesn’t have to cost a thing!
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