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Pennsylvania Man Faces 763 Felony Charges in Child Abuse Images Case
By Zainuddin Harinder,3 days ago
HARRISBURG, PA — A Luzerne County man faces 763 felony charges following an investigation into the alleged possession and distribution of hundreds of child sexual abuse images and videos, according to Pennsylvania Attorney General Dave Sunday. Bail for Michael J. Grevera, 43, of Nanticoke, was set at $250,000, with 10% required to post.