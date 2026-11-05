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More Than 26,000 Crashes in Five Years: Murfreesboro Receives Millions for Roadway Safety Improvements
2 days ago
MURFREESBORO, Tenn. (WGNS News) - More than $10.3 million in roadway safety improvements are planned for Murfreesboro following the announcement of a major federal grant aimed at reducing traffic crashes, preventing serious injuries and saving lives. The City of Murfreesboro has been selected to receive $8,282,947 through the U.S. Department of Transportation’s Fiscal Year 2026 Safe Streets and Roads for All (SS4A) grant program. When combined with the city's required local matching funds, the total project investment will reach $10,353,685. Photo above article: Joe B. Jackson Pkwy at S. Church St. in Murfreesboro, TN (Photo by Scott Walker - SmallTownBigWorld.com).
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