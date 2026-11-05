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Knicks’ ‘Reborn’ Dalton Knecht Opens Up After Breakout Debut
By Sean Deveney,3 days ago
When last we saw new Knicks guard Dalton Knecht on an NBA basketball court, it was April and the Lakers were running through the garbage time portion of the schedule. Knecht had already been relegated to a deep-bench spot with the team has coach JJ Redick had turned to other options, and this summer, the Lakers showed little interest in rehabilitating the career and role of their former No. 17 overall pick. Unable to trade him, the Lakers simply waived him and ate his $4 million contract, allowing the Knicks to come in and land him on a two-way contract. On Wednesday in New York’s blowout win over the Bulls, Knecht finally got some meaningful run, and showed the Lakers might well have made a mistake: He had 10 points and seven rebounds in 16:28 of playing time, making two of his four 3-point tries.