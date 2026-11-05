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South Philly's Free Dating Advice Table Finally Gets a Permanent Home
By David Rosen,2 days ago
The Philadelphia Dating Annex gives Free Dating Advice a permanent address: a 150-square-foot former dressmaker's studio on Passyunk Avenue. The project, which previously operated from a traveling table at festivals, flea markets, breweries, and street locations, is based at the Annex, according to Philadelphia Magazine. Local copywriter Kate Catinella co-founded...