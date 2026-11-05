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Pa. Supreme Court Reverses Basile Outlaw’s Criminal Contempt Conviction
By Michael Taylor,2 days ago
Philadelphia County Court of Common Pleas — Reported Courtroom of Contempt Proceedings. Pennsylvania’s Supreme Court has reversed Basile Outlaw’s criminal contempt conviction, finding that his insult to a Philadelphia judge caused too little disruption to meet the legal test for contempt. The decision concerns whether the conduct obstructed justice—not whether the remark was respectful or appropriate, according to the Supreme Court of Pennsylvania.
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