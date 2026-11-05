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Hoboken Veterans Day Ceremony Happening at Elysian Park on 11/11
By Carli Clesmere,2 days ago
Hoboken residents will have an opportunity to come together this Veterans Day to honor those who have served in the United States Armed Forces. American Legion Hoboken Post 107 will host a Veterans Day ceremony on Wednesday, November 11th at the Soldiers and Sailors Monument in Elysian Park. The event will begin at 11 AM and will recognize local Veterans, their families, + the sacrifices made by service members throughout the country. Read on for more about the 2026 Veterans Day ceremony in Hoboken.