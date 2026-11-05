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Trash to Treasure? Increased Soil Phosphorus in Farmed Urban Soils
By Kendalynn A. Morris,2 days ago
Editors’ Highlights are summaries of recent papers by AGU’s journal editors. Source: Journal of Geophysical Research: Biogeosciences. Small-scale farming is an important component of local economies, globally. In rapidly growing regions, farmed plots of land remain as cities expand. To understand how urbanization impacts a critical nutrient for plant growth, phosphorus, Asabere and Sauer [2026] conducted a thorough survey of soil phosphorus pools along an urban to rural gradient surrounding Kumasi, Ghana.