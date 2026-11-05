undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
User since undefined NaN
‘America is over’: Laura Loomer warns Trump faces political paralysis after Republicans’ midterm losses
By Rajwa Quasim,3 days ago
Far-right political activist Laura Loomer has warned that President Donald Trump’s remaining two years in office could be marked by political paralysis following Democrats’ victory in the Nov. 3 midterm elections, which gave the party control of both the House of Representatives and the Senate. In a lengthy...