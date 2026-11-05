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Miami Hurricanes Football: 3 players who need to step up in Malachi Toney’s absence
By Cameron Underwood,3 days ago
Prime candidates to fill the void on Miami’s offense with Toney’s absence. On Wednesday, reports broke that Miami Hurricanes star WR Malachi Toney sustained an ankle injury in practice. Later reports indicated that Toney will have surgery to fix the injury, and miss 4-6 weeks to recover. Our piece on these reports can be found here: