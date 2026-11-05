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Wellesley Holiday Happenings 2026-27
By Deborah Brown,3 days ago
Our roundup of holiday activities taking place in and around Wellesley. Don’t see your low-cost or free community-oriented holiday event here? Contact theswellesleyreport@gmail.com for inclusion. Commonwealth Ballet presents selections from “The Nutcracker”. DATE/TIME: Saturday, November 7, 10:30am-11:15am. LOCATION: Wellesley Free Library, 530 Washington St. DESCRIPTION: A reading of...