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Gateway Taps ICE For Servicing Overhaul After $2.4B MSR Sale
By Czarinna Andres,3 days ago
The lender is consolidating servicing operations on ICE's MSP platform after disclosing regulatory capital constraints that have limited its ability to retain MSRs. Gateway Mortgage is moving its servicing operations onto Intercontinental Exchange's (ICE) MSP platform, a technology investment that follows the lender's disclosure earlier this year that regulatory capital requirements had forced it to sell billions of dollars in mortgage servicing rights.