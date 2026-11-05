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Down Payment Resource's Angel Romero Takes MISMO Tech Leadership Role
By National Mortgage Professional,2 days ago
Romero brings lender and housing finance agency experience to industry discussions on technology standards and down payment assistance. Down Payment Resource (DPR) housing finance agency relationship manager Angel Romero has been named vice chair of the Technology Impact and Enablement Community of Practice at MISMO, the mortgage technology standards organization and subsidiary of the Mortgage Bankers Association (MBA).