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Gearbox Records Brings Jazz Classics by Ella Fitzgerald, Thelonious Monk, Abdullah Ibrahim & More to Reel-to-Reel Tape
By Editorial Dept.,2 days ago
For jazz enthusiasts and audio collectors, the experience of listening to music on reel-to-reel tape offers a special connection to the original recordings. Gearbox Records is bringing that experience to more listeners with a new series featuring music by legendary artists including Ella Fitzgerald, Thelonious Monk, Abdullah Ibrahim, and Binker & Moses. The releases will showcase the label’s commitment to analogue sound and preserving important moments in jazz history.