undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
User since undefined NaN
Fannie Mae, Freddie Mac Purchase Originations Fall As Overall Volume Rises
By National Mortgage Professional,2 days ago
TransUnion finds purchase lending grew 7.1% in Q2, but loans associated with the two mortgage giants declined even as refinancing gained momentum. Mortgage purchase lending picked up in the second quarter, but Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac were notable exceptions. Purchase originations increased 7.1% year over year to approximately 1.16...