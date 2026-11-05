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Greenwich Cartoonist Designs Mural Marking The Capitol Theatre’s Centennial Year
By greenwichfreepress,3 days ago
As The Capitol Theatre celebrates its 100th anniversary, the Port Chester venue has marked its centennial year with a growing collection of original artwork created by Greenwich cartoonist and educator Phil Lohmeyer. Earlier this year, Lohmeyer created two black-and-white ink illustrations celebrating the historic venue, including an exterior theater scene...