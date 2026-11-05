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Fentanyl, K2 And Loaded Firearms Found During Lexington Park Drug Raid; Two Arrested
By St. Mary's County Sheriff's Office,3 days ago
LEONARDTOWN, Md. – Detectives from the St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office Criminal Investigations Division executed search and seizure warrants at a residence in the 47000 block of Sewell Road in Lexington Park on Wednesday, Nov. 4, recovering firearms, ammunition, suspected controlled dangerous substances (CDS), and drug paraphernalia.
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