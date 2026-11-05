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Forethought Report: 82% of Shoppers Expect Brands to Deliver on AI
By BusinessWire,3 days ago
Annual study finds an opening for AI shopping alongside costly chatbot failures and clear expectations for brand accountability. Forethought AI Agents by Zendesk today released the State of AI in CX 2026: Holiday Report, which finds shoppers are ready to let AI agents handle key parts of their holiday shopping. More than six in ten consumers (62%) are willing to let AI make some purchases directly, but that willingness comes with expectations. Shoppers want AI to save them time and money, resolve problems, deliver on its promises and proactively address issues.