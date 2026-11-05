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GOP meltdown sparks battle over who's to blame
By Joe St. George,3 days ago
Even as key Senate races remain unresolved in Mississippi and Alaska, Republicans have already begun searching for someone to blame after a devastating midterm election defeat. With Democrats securing control of the Senate and on track for major gains in the House, the conversation in Washington has quickly shifted from counting ballots to assigning responsibility.