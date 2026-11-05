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SADDLE UP TO “OUTRIDE THE DEVIL”
By Jodi Erpelding,3 days ago
THE OUTRIDING THE DEVIL “PREMIERE WINDOW” IS STREAMING NOW, THROUGH THE NATIONAL FINALS RODEO, AND UNTIL RODEO HOUSTON 2027. “‘Outriding the Devil’ is without a doubt one of the greatest rodeo movies, as the PRCA has said. The only movie that comes close to it is ‘The Great American Cowboy,’ and that was fifty years ago,” responded Councillor Floyd Big Head when asked by the media to comment on the film after its Canadian Premiere.