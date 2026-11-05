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Zelda: Ocarina of Time unfortunately borrows Breath of the Wild's worst feature
3 days ago
The best thing about The Legend of Zelda: Ocarina of Time’s fantastic new Switch 2 remake is that Nintendo didn’t try to reinvent the wheel. Everything that made the original Nintendo 64 classic special is preserved in a focused game that fights the urge to modernize a timeless experience that still stands on its own today. You won’t find that Hyrule Field has turned into an enormous open world filled with busy work, thank God. You will, unfortunately, find that Breath of the Wild’s worst feature did manage to creep its way in.