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Urbana has been recycling since 1986
By Remington Rock,3 days ago
The City of Urbana is celebrating the 40th anniversary of the U-Cycle program. Launched in 1986, U-Cycle is recognized as one of the first curbside recycling programs in the state. In partnership with the Urbana Park District, there will be a special anniversary celebration and America Recycles Day event at the Anita Purves Nature Center on November 14. There will be games, activities, more to learn about local waste-reduction and reuse efforts, and a recycling touch-a-truck.
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