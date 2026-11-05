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Oso Oso: An Exchange Of Information [Album Review]
By Thomas Wilde,2 days ago
“From its driving guitars to its infectious melodies, an exchange of information captures Oso Oso sounding urgent, confident, and fully realized once again.”. Oso Oso’s an exchange of information brings a punchier, harder rocking approach to Jade Lilitri’s blend of indie rock and emo, with driving guitars, huge hooks, and some of his strongest storytelling. Mostly recorded in two weeks with Dan Maddalone at BirthdayLand Studios, it also launches Feral Twin, the new label from Hop Along drummer Mark Quinlan. Where 2024’s life till bones was shaped by the 2021 death of guitarist and cousin Tavish Maloney and built piece by piece, this one sounds urgent and alive. That energy pushes against a darker story, as the narrator who refuses to give up on a dream in “it’s all bait” slowly loses faith by “the premiums.” The smoldering “someone like that” turns grittier as Kory Gregory of Prince Daddy & the Hyena and guitarist Eddy Rodriguez scream behind Lilitri, while he rides above the rising guitars. Chelsea Paige Ragan’s guitar solo then sends closer “the days” out on a high. We haven’t heard Lilitri sound this fully realized since the excellent basking in the glow (2019). This is Oso Oso sounding revitalized without losing what made the project special.