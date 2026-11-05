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One Block Farmstand brings simplicity back to Liberty Hill
By Leshelle Vallejo Staff Writer,2 days ago
As Liberty Hill continues to grow, longtime resident Nikki Snyder is hoping to preserve a little bit of the slower pace that first drew her family to the area. Her new venture, One Block Farmstand, opened recently at 1300 County Road 256, just up the road from Thirsty Mule Winery. Each Thursday from 1 to 7 p.m., the self-serve roadside stand offers homemade bread, homegrown produce, fresh herbs, plants and other simple, locally made goods, with plans to continue expanding what neighbors can find each week.
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