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‘GTA 6' Reportedly Generates Over $750 Million in Preorder Revenue 2 Weeks Ahead of Launch
By Glanze Patrick Datoy,2 days ago
"GTA 6" is reportedly approaching an extraordinary financial milestone before its official release. A new industry estimate suggests the highly anticipated game has generated more than $750 million in preorder revenue, roughly two weeks before its November 19, 2026 launch. The figures highlight strong demand across PlayStation 5 and Xbox...