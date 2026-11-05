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The Golden Players Present “Rose and the Rime” at Miami Springs 6-12 Preparatory Academy
By Reggie Rodriguez,3 days ago
The Golden Players of Miami Springs 6-12 Preparatory Academy are taking the stage for their first theatrical production of the school year, presenting Rose and the Rime by Nathan Allen, Chris Mathews, and Jake Minton. Set in the fictional town of Radio Falls, Michigan—trapped in a perpetual freeze—the contemporary mythic...