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Miss Long Island crowns 2027 queens as pageant celebrates historic wins and a decade of leadership
By Nadgeena Jerome,3 days ago
The 18th annual competition, produced by J&L Dream Productions under the leadership of Executive Director Leanne Pinard Baum, brought together young women from across Nassau and Suffolk counties to celebrate confidence, community service and personal achievement. For Alexa, the victory marked a full-circle moment nearly a decade in the making....
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