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Mid-term voter turnout was a record breaker
3 days ago
(St. Paul, MN) – It appears the 2026 statewide midterm election was one for the history books. The Secretary of State’s Office says unofficial results show more than 2.8 million Minnesotans cast ballots in the midterm election. In addition, Minnesota is projected to have had the highest voter participation rate in the nation according to preliminary estimates from the University of Florida’s Election Lab. Minnesota Secretary of State Steve Simon called this a victory for every Minnesotan who showed up during the voting period.