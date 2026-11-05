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You can drop $600,000 on a new Lamborghini Revuelto to feel like a fighter pilot, but you will still be listening to your tunes through the exact same $25 plastic door speaker as a base-model Volkswagen Golf
By Simran Rastogi,2 days ago
Spend upwards of $600,000 on a Lamborghini Revuelto and you receive a 1,001 hp hybrid V12, scissor doors and a cabin styled like a fighter jet’s cockpit. You also receive, it turns out, a door speaker that’s shared with a Volkswagen Golf’s standard audio system. Before you rush to cancel your Revuelto order, this is simply how the Volkswagen Group operates. Lamborghini sits under Audi, Audi sits under Volkswagen, and a shared parts bin is just how things work.