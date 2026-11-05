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How to Get AirPods Pro 3 for Less Than Apple’s Full Price Before Amazon’s Discounted Stock Runs Out Ahead of Black Friday
By Brittany Vincent,3 days ago
Apple’s AirPods Pro 3 deliver impressive active noise cancellation (ANC), plus embedded heart rate monitoring and Live Translation, in a smaller package. Apple’s new foam-infused ear tips provide an enhanced fit for better noise exclusion. These earbuds offer about 8 hours of playback with ANC and an IP57 rating, so they can withstand heavy sweating and dust during workouts.