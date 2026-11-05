undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
User since undefined NaN
California and National Drought Summary for November 3, 2026, 10 Day Weather Outlook, and California Drought Statistics: 72% of State Abnormally Dry, A 0% Increase Week-Over-Week
3 days ago
California and National Drought Summary for November 3, 2026. November 5, 2026 - The very wet fall continued across the southwest quarter of the contiguous U.S. to end October. Based on the additional heavy precipitation (more than 1 inch) from October 27-November 2 and a positive shift in the long-term metrics since September, a broad 1-category improvement was made to the Southwest and Great Basin. Although short-term drought has ended, lingering long-term drought remains designated for parts of these areas. The remnants of Hurricane Vance from the East Pacific brought drought-improving precipitation to western and central Texas. At the start of November, heavy precipitation prompted improvements to the Great Plains and Upper Mississippi Valley. Drought coverage continued its late summer and fall decline across Florida. Drought expanded and intensified for parts of the Lower to Middle Mississippi Valley, Ohio Valley, Mid-Atlantic, and New England. Alaska and Hawaii remain drought-free, while drought continues to improve across Puerto Rico.