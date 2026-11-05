undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
User since undefined NaN
HOOD Price Prediction: Weak trend holds as derivatives stay bid
By Darius Baruo,3 days ago
Price action: recovery attempt, but the trend is still below key averages. Robinhood Tokenized Stock (HOOD) was last quoted at $86.72, up 1.63% over the prior 24 hours, after trading between $83.66 and $88.91. That leaves price above the 7-day simple moving average at $85.93 and just above the pivot point at $86.43, but still below the 20-day SMA at $91.84, the 50-day SMA at $104.90, and the 200-day SMA at $97.90. On that basis, the market has improved from its intraday low, but the broader structure is still corrective.