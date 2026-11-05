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Five-star Irish Christmas show ‘A Celtic Christmas’ comes to Athens Dec. 16
By Sharon Swanepoel,3 days ago
The critically acclaimed “A Celtic Christmas by A Taste of Ireland” features a cast of world champion Irish dancers. Photo credit: Sean Higgins. A Celtic Christmas by A Taste of Ireland stops at the Classic Center Theatre in Athens on its international tour. The show stars World Champion Irish dancers, including performers from Riverdance and Lord of the Dance. It earned five stars in New York and is set in a cozy Irish pub at Christmas. Audiences can expect live music, tap battles, pub ballads, comedy, a sing-along and a love story between a lad from Tyrone and a young woman from a wealthy Athenry family.