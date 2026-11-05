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New drive series creates a seamless platform for continuous-motion applications
2 days ago
The next generation of Sinamics G drives is a unified drive portfolio for continuous-motion applications. The new platform covers a range of power and application requirements while offering a consistent approach to engineering and operation. The new generation is built around three core principles: Security by Design, integrated safety functions and digitalization for greater transparency and intelligent maintenance management. With its scalable and seamless drive platform, the new drives enable machine builders to standardize automation solutions more easily while preparing for future requirements. Cybersecurity has been an integral part of the development from the outset. All new generation drives will be made EU Cyber Resilience Act (CRA)-ready and provide integrated cybersecurity capabilities up to Security Level Capability 2 (SL-C 2) as defined in IEC 62443-4-2.