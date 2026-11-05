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Oswego Keeps 5% Tax Rate Cut Alive Even as Pension Bill Nears $2.5 Million
By Jo Marquez,3 days ago
Oswego officials have agreed to leave a proposed 5% reduction in the village's property tax rate inside the developing 2027 budget, even as the village's police pension bill climbs toward $2.5 million. The move keeps alive a rate cut that staff say would be the lowest on record, while the overall levy itself is still set to rise by tens of thousands of dollars.