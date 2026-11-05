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A tie and statewide offices highlight closest calls of 2026 Ohio midterms
2 days ago
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) -- The 2026 Ohio midterm election results are in the process of being certified and multiple races had very close finishes. NBC4 is Your Local Election Headquarters and covered nearly 400 races on Tuesday night. While the Democrats had a big night electing Amy Acton as governor and sending Sherrod Brown back to the U.S. Senate, many other statewide races were incredibly tight.