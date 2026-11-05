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Bal Harbour Shops Opens 200,000-Square-Foot West Shops Expansion In Bal Harbour
2 days ago
Bal Harbour Shops has opened its 200,000-square-foot West Shops expansion in Bal Harbour, Florida, adding retail and dining space to the open-air shopping destination as it marks its 60th anniversary. Developed by Whitman Family Development, the new wing is fully leased and will accommodate 30 luxury boutiques and flagship stores, with individual store openings scheduled to continue through 2028.